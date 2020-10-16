CX Institutional Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $290.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

