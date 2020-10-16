North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 3,603 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NYSE C opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

