North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

