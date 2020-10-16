Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Buys $23,825.00 in Stock

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Waage Christian purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $23,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.49 on Friday. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $719.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 95,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 74.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOSS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

