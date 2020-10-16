Bryan Giraudo Acquires 3,000 Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $719.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Gossamer Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,894 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

