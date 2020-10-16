North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,795.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,672.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

