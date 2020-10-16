Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 78.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 23.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 950.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,591 shares of company stock worth $8,725,230 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

NYSE:PGR opened at $97.51 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.