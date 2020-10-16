Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,265,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 199,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.47. The company has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

