Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 843 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 103.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $441,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 110.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

CRM stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,727,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,193 shares of company stock worth $167,388,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

