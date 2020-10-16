Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. AXA increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.43.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $221.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $228.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

