Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 29.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.19 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $193.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.