Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FAST. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

FAST stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,724 shares of company stock worth $4,473,812. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $34,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 314.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

