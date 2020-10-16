North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 400 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

