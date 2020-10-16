Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 7th Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 17,421 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 56,603 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,824 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

