Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,177 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 392.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 188,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,795,000 after buying an additional 150,546 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $527,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

