North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.22% of Value Line worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Value Line by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Value Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Value Line by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Value Line by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

VALU opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Value Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $249.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.10.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Value Line Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.