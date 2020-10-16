Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

