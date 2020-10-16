North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 452.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,989,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $501.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.68. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.