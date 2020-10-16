PFG Advisors Invests $214,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $379.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 712,112 shares of company stock valued at $246,515,630. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

