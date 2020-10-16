Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 10.6% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 392.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 188,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,795,000 after buying an additional 150,546 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

