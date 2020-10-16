PFG Advisors Buys 167 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Realty Income by 306.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after buying an additional 3,445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after buying an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

