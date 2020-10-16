Bank of America Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $165.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

QCOM stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.83. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 649.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 36,199 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after acquiring an additional 760,900 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 285,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 160,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

