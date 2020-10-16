Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.42. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 245,549 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 368,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 375,653 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 3,216,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 514,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

