Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 23,100 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,487.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at C$215,014.17.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,098.50.

On Monday, October 5th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,810.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 18,900 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,776.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,800 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,558.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 31,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$55,445.08.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 30,700 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$56,263.89.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,514.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,815.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 39,500 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$72,680.00.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several research firms have commented on QTRH. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

About Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

