L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Barclays boosted their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup cut L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

LB opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,624,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,112,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

