Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $10.68. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 324,144 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRNE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,338 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 120,452 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

