Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $874,418.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $800,914.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 77.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 226,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 172,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

