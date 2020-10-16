North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of UN stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

