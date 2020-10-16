General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

