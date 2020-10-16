North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $166.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

