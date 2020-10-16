Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.22% of Value Line worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Value Line by 109.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Value Line by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Value Line by 381.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Value Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Value Line by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALU opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. Value Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

