Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 392.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 188,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 150,546 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

