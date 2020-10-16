Scout Investments Inc. Buys 2,618 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1,353.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.