PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of PRA Group worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PRA Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PRA Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura White sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $69,155.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,252. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

