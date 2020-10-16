SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 266 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 188,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 150,546 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. The company has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

