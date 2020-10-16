Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 188,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 150,546 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.74. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.30.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

