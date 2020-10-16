Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 157.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE TFC opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

