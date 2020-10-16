Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

EXG opened at $7.78 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

