Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

NYSE BDX opened at $235.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

