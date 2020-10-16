Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 198,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.