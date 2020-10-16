Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.09.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $299.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $810.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day moving average is $238.69. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $168.12 and a 52 week high of $310.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.