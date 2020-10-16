Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 659,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,093,000 after purchasing an additional 537,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

