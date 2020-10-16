Brookstone Capital Management Invests $278,000 in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

NYSE BERY opened at $50.38 on Friday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Restaurant Brands International PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley
Restaurant Brands International PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley
North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in Unilever NV
North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in Unilever NV
General Electric Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.
General Electric Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
Value Line, Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.
Value Line, Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Decreased by Altus Wealth Management LLC
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Decreased by Altus Wealth Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report