Brookstone Capital Management Invests $278,000 in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

NYSE BERY opened at $50.38 on Friday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

