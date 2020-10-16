Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,862,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $272,950,000 after buying an additional 141,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of COP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

