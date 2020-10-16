Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $238.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $240.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

