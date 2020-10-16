Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,791.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,564 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $10,727.64.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,949 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $9,848.51.

On Monday, August 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,970 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $12,716.10.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $23,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,628 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $10,274.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,174 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $4,869.76.

Priority Technology stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 million and a PE ratio of -7.49. Priority Technology Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

PRTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.43% of Priority Technology worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

