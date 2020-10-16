Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Yext (NYSE:YEXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair started coverage on Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,519.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 18,734 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $300,118.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,398.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,740 shares of company stock worth $6,610,056. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.