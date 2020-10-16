Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $54.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, CL King downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $51.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 148.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Crocs by 94.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

