North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 524 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 43.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

