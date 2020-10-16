Morgan Stanley Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $31.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.
EPC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.
EPC stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
