Morgan Stanley Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $31.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

EPC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

EPC stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

